Fewer people in Northwest Arkansas getting COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fewer people in the area are making the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During tonight’s Fayetteville Board of Health meeting, Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey says with kids 12 and up now eligible to get vaccinated, Northwest Arkansas is seeing more in that age group scheduling an appointment to get a shot.

But the area is not seeing enough adults signing up to get their first one. “We’ve seen increased calls and increased uptick with the 12-15 year olds and most of these people outside of this age range are coming in for second doses,” Sharkey said.

Dr. Sharkey says she’s working to get vaccine data, specific to zip-codes in the area, from the Arkansas Department of Health as a way to target where in Northwest Arkansas to send mobile vaccine units.