FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fewer people are wearing masks around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley than ever before.

For some counties in the area, it actually is a safe option according to the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask metric data, which classifies counties as either a low, medium or high threat for COVID-19.

The data indicates most people who live in low and medium counties do not need to wear them.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations could quickly change that.

“We know when we’re having surges what we need to do. We can put those masks back on if we need to and then we can back off,” Dillaha said.

To find out what threat level your county is in for mask use, click here.