FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Fayetteville High School announced that six student-athletes will sign letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics.
The signing ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fayetteville High School Bulldog Arena. The student athletes are:
- Claire Bramlett: Rhodes College (cross country)
- Isaac Cottle: Lyon College (baseball)
- Tuck Crider: Dordt University (baseball)
- Cade Fields: Arkansas Tech (football)
- Makayla Luallen: Hendrix College (swimming)
- Ryan Maxwell: Hendrix College (football)