FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Fayetteville High School announced that six student-athletes will sign letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics.

The signing ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fayetteville High School Bulldog Arena. The student athletes are:

  • Claire Bramlett: Rhodes College (cross country)
  • Isaac Cottle: Lyon College (baseball)
  • Tuck Crider: Dordt University (baseball)
  • Cade Fields: Arkansas Tech (football)
  • Makayla Luallen: Hendrix College (swimming)
  • Ryan Maxwell: Hendrix College (football)