FHS students receive laptops for school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kids enrolled at Fayetteville High School spent Thursday and Friday enrolling in classes and picking up their student IDs. They also were given a laptop to use during the school year.

“We think that it’s important that every kid has the opportunity to have a device so that they can at least have a level playing field when it comes to technology,” said Jay Dostal, Fayetteville High School’s principal.

“Bulldog Blitz” was a two-day event that gave students a chance to take care of required actions before the first day of school. This included taking their school picture, signing up for classes, submitting paperwork and receiving their student IDs. They were also given a Chromebook that will make technology more equal across the student population.

“The way it looked before, teachers had to plan weeks in advance to get a Chromebook cart to get technology,” Dostal said.

Dostal said the purpose of “Bulldog Blitz” is to eliminate some of the pre-school stress for students and to give teachers the ability to begin lessons on day one.

The first day of school is August 13.