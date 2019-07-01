Fifth medical marijuana dispensary approved to open

The fifth medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas was approved today by Alcohol Beverage Control to open.

Native Green Wellness Center in Hensley was approved today to open for business.

This is the fifth dispensary in the state to receive approval. Those previously approved are Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs), Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs), Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) and Greenlight Dispensary (Helena-West Helena).

Native Green’s opening date is now at the discretion of ownership.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) will be inspected this week.