Fights at Fayetteville High School prompt arrests

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A series of fights at Fayetteville High School (FHS) on Friday resulted in some of the participants being taken into custody by police, according to a letter to parents and guardians from principal Jay Dostal.

In the letter, Dostal said the fights, which involved students, were quickly diffused thanks to school administrators and resource officers.

Some of the involved students are now in custody with the Fayetteville Police Department, and any student requiring medical attention received immediate aid, he said.

Videos of the incidents are circulating on social media, Dostal said.

He advised parents and guardians to ask their children to delete these videos from their phones and social media “to protect student privacy rights and reduce the potential for repeat incidents.”

The students not involved in the fights are safe and have returned to class, according to the letter.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” Dostal said. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and the matter will be investigated thoroughly. Please let your child know that counselors and administrators are available at any time to discuss these incidents or any concerns.”