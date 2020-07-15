File your taxes to avoid hefty penalties

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday, July 15, 2020 is the deadline to file federal and state taxes. If you’re not able to file your taxes by the deadline, you can still file for an extension by midnight, which would make the due date October 15.

However, this an extension to file, not to pay taxes you may owe. Diane Hagerty, a local enrolled tax agent, said if you think you owe and you’re not ready to file by the deadline, pay what you can by midnight and then file for an extension. That way, you can avoid hefty failure to file fees.

“A lot of people do their taxes, they add it up and they’re like, ‘Man, I’m going to owe’ and then they just never file, figuring if they don’t file they won’t have to pay,” Hagerty said. “But eventually, you’re going to have to file and when you do, the failure to file penalties are ten times to failure to pay penalties.”

Hagerty said filing is also important because it can actually help keep your private and sensitive information secured.

“If you don’t file your taxes every year, how will you know if someone stole your identity and isn’t claiming you or your children or somebody else as a dependent on their tax return falsely?” Hagerty said.

Other important deadlines for July 15: