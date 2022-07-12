FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the United Way of Fort Smith Area (UWFSA) will be back at local Walmart stores for their Fill the Bus school supply drive.

According to a press release, the 18th annual Fill the Bus program will return to local Walmart stores on Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. UWFSA is asking for help filling buses full of supplies that will be distributed to school districts in the six-county area it serves.

Volunteers will be staffing the buses to assist patrons who wish to donate supplies. In addition, volunteers will give shoppers a complete list of suggested items as they enter the store.

“We are so excited to host Fill the Bus in person this year, and we encourage the entire community to participate as it is so vital to our local children, teachers, and school districts to provide essential school supplies throughout our area for when classes begin,” said Shea Foldvary, UWFSA President and CEO.

School buses will be at the Walmart Super Center locations in Alma, Booneville, Greenwood, Ozark, Poteau, Van Buren and Sallisaw. In Fort Smith, buses will be located at the Zero St., Rogers Ave., Kelly Hwy Walmart Super Centers, the Neighborhood Market on Hwy 71, and the Quarry Shopping Center on Rogers Ave. At the Paris Super Center, the event will only be on Friday.

For more information, contact Reagan Heppner at 479-782-1311 or rheppner@unitedwayfortsmith.org.