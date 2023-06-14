BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At the Bentonville Film Festival, you can see world premieres of new films and remastered classics on the big screen, but organizers say the event is more than just movies.

The Director of Programming, Ashley Edwards, said the festival’s mission is to amplify underrepresented voices.

One way she said they’re doing this is by hosting panels with community leaders. For example, Edwards said filmmakers are having conversations about including all body sizes in their movies and the importance of supporting women in front of and behind the camera.

Overall, Edwards said there’s been a lot of sold out events and excited crowds.

“Standing ovations, lots of people, I think everybody’s just excited to be back in the live festival,” said Edwards.

The Bentonville Film Festival lasts through Sunday. You can get tickets to the screenings and panels here.