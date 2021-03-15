Film set in Northwest Arkansas nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from “Minari.” (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas-based film has been nominated in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 2021 Oscars.

Minari, starring Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, joins “Promising Young Woman,” “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Mank,” “The Father,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The film, a semi-autobiographical story based on Chung and his family’s life as South Korean immigrants in Lincoln, Arkansas, won Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globe Awards in February.

Chung was also nominated in the “Best Director’ category at the Oscars, and Yeun received a nod for ‘Best Actor.’

Yuh-Jung Youn, who plays the grandmother in the film, was nominated in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category.

Minari was also nominated for ‘Best Original Screenplay.’

Although based in rural Arkansas, the movie was filmed just over the border in Oklahoma, near Tulsa.

Minari is currently available to buy and stream on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers