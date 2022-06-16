BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Juneteenth Committee partners with Day Vision Films, and the Community Cohesion Project to bring an African American film experience to Northwest Arkansas with the Arkansas Black Film Showcase at Crystal Bridges on June 16.

It’s all in an effort to bring more awareness and exposure to black Arkansans. This was the second year for the annual showcase, and host Marissa Culbreath says Arkansas has a lot of talent to share with the film world.

“I’m so excited for people to see what Arkansas has to offer,” Culbreath said. “This is just the beginning of it. We have four filmmakers here today, one giving a feature film. This is just a finger full of everything Arkansas has to offer.”

Featured speakers included actor Justin Stewart, director Kaylynn Richardson, and producers Niketa Reed and Emmy Award-winner Raya Clay.

The event also included a presentation of four short films, a panel discussion with the directors and a networking event.