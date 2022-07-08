ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pedal It Forward will be hosting the Filmed by Bike Film Festival at the Historic Victory Theater on Saturday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the festival “brings together a wildly diverse collection of films that inspire and delight.” Every May, Filmed by Bike hosts an extensive film festival weekend in their hometown of Portland, Oregon with more than 60 films, six movie programs, bike rides, visiting filmmakers, parties and more.

After the Portland festival wraps up, Filmed by Bike sends its movie collections on the road to more than 40 tour stops every year.

This event is general admission, with tickets at $17 per person (including taxes and fees). All seats are ticketed.

Patrons aged 5+ are welcome. The balcony is only accessible by stairs.

To purchase tickets, please go to www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets. Please contact the box office at manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for accommodations.

This screening will be held at the historic Victory Theater at 116 S 2nd Street in Rogers. Arkansas Public Theatre is a 501c(3) tax-exempt organization.