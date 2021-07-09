Filmmaker makes stops in Northwest Arkansas during trek across U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A filmmaker on a walk across the U.S., strolls through Northwest Arkansas.

British Malone is a student at the Los Angeles Film School and he’s walking from Florida to Washington state.

On his way through Arkansas, Malone sat down with a pastor in Harrison and the grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan there.

He also met with a former white supremacist near Russellville.

Malone says his walk was supposed to be over by now, but because of the love and support he’s received along the way, he still has about 2,000 miles to go.

“The relationships that I build from there, I feel like that’s needed,” Malone said. “Some people that I meet, these are going to be life long friends. So, I don’t mind it taking a little bit longer than it was supposed to.”

Malone spent today walking around Fayetteville and getting drone footage of the city.

When he leaves Northwest Arkansas, Malone will head to Vian, Okla.