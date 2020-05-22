Filmmaker talks about working with John Malkovich in the movie ‘Arkansas’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An actor known for his roles in the office and hot tub time machine was a little intimidated directing a Hollywood heavyweight.

Clark Duke directs and stars in the movie Arkansas, which was released earlier this month and the dark comedy about two low-level drug runners also stars John Malkovich.

This is Duke’s directorial debut and said he feels lucky to have actors like Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, and Vivica A. Fox, but singles out meeting Malkovich for the first time as an unforgettable experience.

“I mean, it’s just sort of a slow burn. He’s just real sly. Like, it’s like he’s like telling jokes or anything. But I mean, he’s like, you know, just his voice. Like, he can just come across as like, at first he’s kind of intimidating. But he’s actually, like I said, he’s actually very funny and sweet. He’s just like, he’s physically, he just commands your attention,” Duke said.

On top of that, Duke said he was impressed by Malkovich’s level of preparedness, calling him “the most professional guy in the world.”