Final day for cities, towns & counties to apply for CARES Act funds

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Cities, towns and counties have until midnight, Monday, November 16th to apply for CARES Act funding.

The federal government gave $1.25 billion to Arkansas in May for needs related to COVID-19. $150 million of that has been set aside for cities, towns and counties.



“You now have cities and counties actively engaged, receiving those reimbursements for all the protective equipment they’ve purchased or overtime for those city employees who are working overtime because of Covid,” said Scott Hardin, spokesman for Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

One city that took the state up on this funding was Tontitown, which received over $97,000. Mayor Paul Colvin said every penny was needed.



“We were able to turn in our police department and fire department salaries for this CARES Act money, which basically put us over the top as far as being able to prove the need for the money that we received,” he said.

Hardin said as of now, over $67 million is left in these funds set aside for cities, towns and counties. While the deadline to apply is Monday, November 16, the state has just over a month to handle any money leftover. The deadline to spend all $1.25 billion of the CARES Act money is December 30th. If the money is not spent by then, it is supposed to go back to the federal government.

As money set aside for other cities, towns and counties waits to be claimed, Colvin said he hopes any unspent funds might be considered for those who need it more, like Tontitown.



“To tell you that we’re fully funded on the cost for Covid…no we’re not, but we keep adapting and keep tightening our purse strings and keep trying to move money around to cover the needs of the citizens of Tontitown,” he said.

Hardin said the state is considering how to reallocate unused money to make sure nothing is wasted.

“An individual city or county can make a separate, direct request to the Steering Committee for consideration of additional costs (beyond the money for which it was eligible),” he said. “However, timing will be challenging as we approach the December 30 deadline.”