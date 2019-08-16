Final input session for Luther George Park design

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those in Springdale voiced their opinion on the future of a popular park at the third and final design meeting.

Luther George Park in downtown will get a facelift over the next year.

On Thursday, people were able to see the renderings designed by a New Orleans-based architecture firm before they are finalized and construction documents are drafted.

A $600,000 dollar grant from the Walton Family Foundation is paying for the design costs.

Then, a capitol funds campaign will kick off to raise money for construction.

Jill Dabbs with the Downtown Springdale Alliance says the group has been diligent in getting the public involved.

“The design of this park has been led by the arts. So they looked at the arts and the cultural diversity of downtown Springdale and took the input from many different groups of people and have designed a park that will be amazing for everyone to use,” Dabbs said.

The Downtown Springdale Alliance expects the park’s design to be finalized by the end of February and construction to start by next summer.