Final marijuana cultivation licenses issued

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith business gets one of the last remaining licenses to grow marijuana.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission voted to issue the final two cultivation licenses.

One went to River Valley relief.

The other went to a group in Hot Springs.

There are now eight licensed growers in the state.

That is the maximum allowed.

Storm Nolan with River Valley Relief said they hope to start with about 40 employees and could grow to over 100.

“We’re going to be able to pull from Fort Smith workers in a very convenient location to where the many people we employ will actually, this will benefit Fort Smith greatly,” Nolan said.

The commission also licensed four new dispensaries including one in Fayetteville.