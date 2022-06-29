FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Where’s Waldo? In Fort Smith!

According to a press release, the iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed glasses is visiting seventeen local businesses throughout the community this July. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses.

Participating businesses include: Fort Smith Coffee Company, Phat Tire Bike Shop, Olen & Co., Timeless Oddities and Curiosities, Amazing Graze, Gallery on Garrison, Hazel’s Haven, Edible Ideaz, Yeagers Hardware, Sweetbay, Fort Smith Museum of History, Snoopers Barn, North Shore Hawaiian Ice, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Bliss Cupcakes, the Levit Music Festival, and Bookish.

To participate:

Pick up a Waldo passport at Bookish, 70 S. 7th St., to begin the scavenger hunt

Participants will have from July 1 until July 29 to find as many Waldos as possible

Visiting 10 or more businesses (and finding Waldo there) qualifies you for prizes, as well

as grand prize drawings on July 30

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts from July 1st until July 29th. A Waldo celebration will take place on July 30 at 11 a.m.

For more information about hunting for Waldo in Fort Smith, call Bookish at 479-434-8631.