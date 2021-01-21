Finding a Family: Arianna & Elysia

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Life has had its ups and downs for Elysia and Arianna.

“It’s a roller coaster… we have good times and we have bad,” 12-year-old Elysia said.

For the last two and a half years, the sisters have lived within Arkansas’ foster care system, bouncing from foster home to foster home.

“It’s stressful because you never know where you’re going to be or when you’re going to move next,” Elysia continued, “we’ve met families that we ask, do you want to adopt us? And they’ll be like we’re just fostering and it’s kind of like a bitter pill to swallow.”

Because their parents’ rights have been terminated by the state, Elysia and Arianna are both eligible for adoption.

Adoption Specialist Daniela Salamo, with Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) in Northwest Arkansas, has been helping the girls in their search for stability.

“They need a family that will try to understand them and on the days where they don’t understand them they need a family that will turn right back around and try again,” Daniela Salamo

Her goal is to find Arianna and Elysia a family who’ll work with them through their past traumas and be a constant in their lives.

“These kids have had 7 years and 12 years of life before they’re going to meet this next family and that has to be taken into consideration,” Salamo continued, “these kids deserve to know that they have someone who chooses them just as much as they will choose that family.”

As their search continues, the sisters are hopeful they’ll find a family who’ll let them remain in contact with their biological brothers.

Seven-year-old Arianna also has one request. She said, “I want a family that loves animals.”

Elysia on the other hand, wants a family who won’t be too strict and will let her keep her guinea pig.

“We really do need a home and we want someone that loves us and that can understand us and that we understand and love just the way that they love us,” Elysia said.

If you’re interest in learning more about Elysia and Arianna, visit Project Zero’s website.