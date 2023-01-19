ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unlike most kids, 13-year-old George was actually happy when he entered Arkansas’ foster care system.

He lived with his biological family for more than a decade before he went into foster care about two years ago.

“I would rather not be with my biological family because they really didn’t do anything for me. They would sleep all day and do nothing,” George said.

This resulted in him playing video games all the time which, he said, is the only thing he misses about living with his birth parents.

“I actually have people who care about me,” said George when he referenced what it’s like to live in foster care. “It’s nice and fun at the same time because you get to really meet new people, and meeting new people can be fun.

One of those people, is his foster mom Jeanna. She described George as, “a kid of very few words, but he always has a lot to say.”

George has lived with Jeanna and her family, which is made up of several biological children, an adopted child and another foster child, for about the last 8 months.

It’s the third home he’s lived in since he went into foster care.

“We’re very proud of the choices he’s making,” said George’s foster mom Jeanna.

“He knows what he does not want in life, and he will be the one in his family that breaks that generational curse. He will not have kids in the system. He will be the one that will make it,” she said.

George is strong in his beliefs and is even stronger willed.

When asked what the perfect family for him would be, he said, “a family who respects my sports, who will let me play sports, who is a Christian family and is active in the church, and that will respect my life decisions.”

His foster mom said a “life decision” he really wants respected, is the ability to be able to grow out his hair if he wants to.

He really wants a family that’ll not only support him playing basketball and football (he also wants to try baseball), but one that’ll join him to practice.

“I would definitely want a dad who’s active with me,” he said.

A father figure that’s willing to be a part of his life is important for George. It’s something he hasn’t really ever had.

“He would love a mom, but his heart really desires a dad who will just be able to speak life into him, be very active with him, support him, and just be there for him,” Jeanna said.

His faith is perhaps the most important thing to him. He said he grew up going to church where he learned about God and Jesus. “They’ll never abandon me,” George continued, “they helped me know that they love me. And that there’s a family out there to take me.”

His favorite Bible passage is John 3:16.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” he recited without even looking at a Bible.

“To me, it means that God loves us all. No matter what. No matter how many mistakes you’ve made, he’ll always love. You can always accept you as long as you accept his son into your heart.”

The 7th grader’s favorite subject is science, enjoys playing video games and he’s also a big Marvel fan.

George is eligible for adoption through DCFS. To learn more about him visit Project Zero’s website.