ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — After living in foster care in Arkansas for a good portion of his life, 16-year-old Jacob fears he may never be adopted.

“The older kids, they normally don’t get adopted and it’s just how it is,” He continued. “[I’m] kind of afraid that I’m going to live my life alone until I start my own family, you know?”

Jacob is now living in the state’s care for a second time. He first went in when he was four, then he went back to living with his biological family for a few years. It’s where he has permanently lived since he was nine.

“It’s difficult at times, but after a while you learn how to adapt and get used to it. Not everybody does, but I did and I’m just moving on, living my life in the moment,” Jacob said.

He has a really good head on his shoulders. Even after all he has gone through, he continues to have a positive outlook because, as he said, “if you think positive, you feel positive and if you think negative, you feel negative. So, I would rather feel good than feel negative all the time.”

“Jacob’s identity is so much more than being a foster child or being a child in the system,” said Grace Brackett, Jacob’s adoption specialist with the Division of Family and Children Services (DCFS).

“Despite all of the adversity, he’s faced in his short life, he is incredibly positive, incredibly kind. He can talk to anyone. He can get along with anyone. I mean, he just has a very great, kind, outgoing personality,” Brackett said.

On top of being so kind and outgoing, Jacob is also very honest and realistic. He described himself as someone who is accepting and protective of his family.

“I’m not perfect. I do make mistakes, but I learn from them, and sometimes I might make the same mistake. It’s just human nature. We make mistakes. We’re not perfect, but as long as we learn from them, we can move on.”

The tenth grader is eligible for adoption through DCFS.

According to Brackett, Jacob wants to go trade school once he finishes high school to specialize in the electrician and plumbing fields.

“Having that family and that support would really help him achieve those goals in life and just open the door to opportunities that he wouldn’t have gotten if he was adopted,” she said.

Jacob said he hopes he’s adopted by a young family. He enjoys being outdoors and being active. Riding dirt bikes is something he really enjoys.

He is, however, willing to give any potential parents a shot. “As long as there’s a loving family and they have a roof over my head and food. That’s kind of the guidelines and limits.”

Brackett said she thinks he would do best in a home where he’s either an only child or with a family that has older children.

When asked what he’d say to a family considering adopting him, Jacob said, “Go for it. Don’t be cautious. I only got a couple more years left. So, the worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t work out. I’m a very cool guy. I’m very adaptable.”

Learn more about Jacob and other teens, kids and sibling groups who’re eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.