Finding a Family: Mary

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — If it were up to Mary, she’d be living in a home with her two younger siblings but unfortunately, that’s not possible.

Mary, her little brother and sister were all removed from their biological home about four years ago.

“I got abused a couple times,” said Mary.

While the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) worked to reunite Mary and her siblings with biological family members, that ultimately didn’t work out.

Mary’s siblings have since been adopted (the pair was adopted together), but the 12-year-old is still searching for a home.

“She’s had a tough go but it’s crazy to see how resilient she is still,” Brenna McClure, Mary’s adoption specialist with DCFS said.

Having had such a difficult childhood, Mary needed to work to overcome some issues.

Since she’s lived in Arkansas’ foster care system, she’s learned healthy coping mechanisms and how to better channel her frustration.

Mary said, “I learned it’s not always going to be your way no matter what happens and you might need some tough love if you don’t act right.”

McClure said Mary’s made a lot of progress, but there’s still work that needs to be done.

“[She’s] still working through trauma because there’s been a lot that’s gone on in her case before she came into care, since she came into care,” said McClure.

Mary’s now living with a foster mom, but is more than ready to find a family that’ll provide her a permanent, stable place to live.

Mary said her ideal family would be, “kind people who don’t get me so frustrated and don’t want me anymore.”

The soon-to-be sixth-grader loves to dance, is a big fan of animals and aspires to be a fashion designer.

McClure said she, “needs a family that will do activities with her, and really interact with her instead of ‘she’s 12 she’s old enough to play by herself.'”

According to McClure, Mary would do best in a two-parent household and would benefit from being the only child.

She also stressed that it’s important that Mary’s able to continue to have contact with her younger siblings, so it would be great for her to find a family in Northwest Arkansas.

“If they did adopt me I would thank them. If they do I’d try to do my best and everything since they adopt me and show I care and I love them.” Mary

If you’re interested in learning more about Mary, visit Project Zero’s website.