Finding a Family: Morgan, Kylie & Devin

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The cards Morgan, 11, Kylie, 10, and Devin, 9, have been dealt, haven’t always been good ones.

“One day me and Kylie came home from the bus and we went to the house and nobody was there and we were there by ourselves,” Morgan said.

It’s situations, like the one Morgan recalled, that lead to her, her brother and sister being removed from their biological home.

“A lot of chaos, neglect, a lot of abuse that has effected them,” said Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Adoption Specialist Nirika Morris.

As this point, the siblings have lived in Arkansas’ Foster Care system for about four years.

During their first year, Morris said DCFS worked to reunify the siblings with their biological family.

When that no longer proved to be an option, the focus shifted to finding them a new home.

Morris wants to find the kids a family who’ll give them one-on-one attention, and work with them through any issues they might have.

“[They] need a family that is committed and will kind of work with their treatment to make sure that they understand the trauma and the things they’ve gone through,” Morris continued “they’ve had a lot of loss and grief and not a lot of structure in their biological home, nurturing and being safe is the big thing.”

She’s also an advocate for finding a home that’ll take all three of the kids in.

“That’s the only family they have and we really want them to be together,” Morris said.

Having lived apart at various points during their time in foster care the kids agree, they want to stick together.

“We love each other very much. We do not want to be separated ever again because it was hard,” Devin said.

The siblings also hope they’ll find a family with similar interests.

Devin likes to play video games and ride a bike, Morgan likes to read and draw and Kylie said she likes to do arts and crafts and play gymnastics.

If you’re interest in learning more about Morgan, Kylie, and Devin, visit Project Zero’s website.