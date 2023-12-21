ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been about three years since sisters Stacey and Skylar have lived in the same home, though they hope they’ll be reunited under the same roof one day soon.

They were separated when they came back into foster care for the second time.

Right now, Skylar lives with Stacey’s twin brother in the same foster home. He’s getting ready to move, though, as he and their other older brother are in the process of being adopted by a family.

While Skylar has lived in about four different homes since coming back into the state’s care, Stacey has done a lot of bouncing around. She’s moved from different facilities to group homes.

“It’s hard because you don’t get a chance to be an actual normal kid. To go into school but then only being there for, like, two, three months and then moving again and starting all over,” 14-year-old Stacey said.

Skylar, who’s 12, described her time as a foster child as “dramatic, sadness and all that.”

Though they don’t get a lot of quality time together, when Stacey and Skylar were reconnected at one of The CALL‘s Northwest Arkansas locations to decorate Christmas ornaments in mid-December, it was like no time has passed.

The girls reconnected as they used markers to color wood ornaments shaped as snowflakes, bells, angles and more. They laughed with each other and at times even caught themselves saying the same thing before they yelled “jinx” simultaneously.

“We have to catch up a lot and so it’s like 20-minute talks about what’s happened in like a year,” said Stacey when she shared what it’s like when they finally see each other or get the chance to Facetime.

During their latest catch up, they talked about what a future would look like for them when they finally live together again.

“Sharing a room and not having to clean up after myself,” Stacey said as she smirked at Skylar.

More innocently Skylar said she’d make her big sister play American girl dolls with her and “maybe do a movie night in our room if we share a room.” Stacey remarked with “of course!”

The sisters are eligible for adoption and Brenna McClure, the girls’ adoption specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services, would like to see them taken into the same home.

“We’re definitely looking for a family that can accommodate both girls’ needs and keep them together because I think they will both thrive when they can live together,” McClure said.

She believes they’d fit best in a home where there aren’t any other kids so that Stacey and Skylar can get the attention they’ve lacked and deserve. They’d also fit best with parents who’re willing to work with them to overcome some trauma they have.

“A family that’s going to take these girls it’s going to be very important to continue with family therapy,” McClure said.

She went on to say how Stacey especially needs people with patience as she has struggled with people not believing her in the past which has led to some behaviors.

When asked what they want in a family, Stacey spoke up and said, “If it’s possible, I’d like [for] them to look like us because I don’t want to be like the odd one out and everyone know that I’m adopted.”

For any family considering the girls, Stacey said she doesn’t want to be known as “Stacey whose been in foster care all of her life, but Stacey who’s brilliant and smart.” She went on to say she’s, “just a normal 14-year-old girl who wants to be big in the world.”

Skylar is still coming into her own. She’s shy and quiet but said, “I like gymnastics… I’m sweet, kind and I love to eat chicken pot pie.”

She said she’d like a family to do arts and crafts with whereas Stacey wants a family that knows how to cook a good steak and will have taco Tuesdays.

Learn more about Stacey, Skylar and others in foster care who are eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.