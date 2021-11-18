Finding a Family: Xavier

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — At just 6-years-old, Xavier said he has already lived in three different foster homes.

He went into Arkansas’ foster care system about a year-and-a-half ago due to neglect and currently he lives in a therapeutic foster home.

The kindergartener is a bright little boy, and he knows it.

“I’m smart and I know a lot of ninja tricks,” Xavier said.

He loves to learn and said he can “count to 100 by ones and fives and tens.”

It’s not just numbers he’s good with. He has a real affinity for sea animals, specifically octopuses.

“There’s three different kind of octopuses,” Xavier said. “They’re squishy and have no bones.”

He’s also very active. He likes to play basketball, football and soccer and got really excited when he explained what ‘water baseball’ was.

Overall Xavier has a lot of interests and he wants to find a family to share them with.

When asked what kind of family he wants, Xavier said, “just one family, not a hundred families.”

“He was telling me he wants a family that’ll keep him safe and how he doesn’t need a bunch of families he just needs one,” said Abby Hutchins with the Division of Children and Family Services.

Abby said he would two best in a two-parent household, with a family that’s willing to help him continue to progress through counseling.

“I think the perfect forever family is out there for him and I think the one for him is someone who’s consistent and patient and fun-loving and ready to be right there with him in everything that he wants to do,” said Abby.

If you’re interested in learning more about Xavier, visit Project Zero’s website.