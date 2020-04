SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many pets in our area need your help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local nonprofit, Tailwaggers works to help homeless animals that fall outside of the jurisdiction of local shelters. But with shelters shut down, president Tina Berrios says they’re looking for families to foster the pets that are found.

If you have questions about becoming a foster family, contact Tina at (479) 238-3612 or click here.