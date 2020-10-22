Fire backs up traffic on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire is backing up traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville on Thursday.

Traffic is backed up from the location of the fire (behind 3413 W. MLK Jr. Blvd.) to the Interstate 49 entrance, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. It is also backed up from the area of the fire to Rupple Road westbound.

The incident is reportedly a grass fire with a structure possibly involved.

Police, EMS, and fire are currently on the scene. Farmington Fire Department is also assisting.

As of 12:38 p.m. on Thursday, the Fayetteville Police Department was advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

