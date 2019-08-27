Fire causes Fayetteville residents to jump from two-story window

No injuries were reported

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An apartment fire forces two people to jump to safety from the second-story of the building.

Fayetteville police were dispatched to the fire about 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at Appleby Apartment on Gregg Avenue.

The fire didn’t spread outside of the apartment, but smoke did seep into other units.

People weren’t able to use the stairs to escape due to heavy smoke.

Kevin Murray, battalion chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department said, “There were some occupants that couldn’t get down the staircase. A couple of them jumped out of a second-story window.

No one was injured while trying to escape. The cause of the fire continues to be investigated.

