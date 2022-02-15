BEAVER LAKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fire crews extinguished a 46-acre brush fire on Jasper Lane near Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas Monday, Feb. 14.

According to a Facebook post, crews including the Beaver Lake Fire Department, Rocky Branch, Avoca, 94E and Arkansas Forestry battled flames for six hours and did not get home until past 2 a.m.

BLFD also thanked a resident who drove command around the incident in a utility terrain vehicle.

Photos of the blaze can be found below, courtesy of the Beaver Lake Fire Department Facebook page.