FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire causes damage at Ramsey Middle School in Fort Smith on June 27.

It started around 11:30 a.m. in the school’s orchestra room. The fire was contained in the room, but the smoke did spread which caused damage.

Shawn Shaffer with Fort Smith Schools says the district will be working with a company to clean up and assess the damage.

“We got ahold of a mitigation company and they’re going to come in and start restoring stuff, ceiling tiles, carpet,” Shaffer said. “There’s a lot of smoke damage throughout the facility, so they’ll come in and start removing stuff that we can not get the smoke out.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Shaffer says several musical instruments have been damaged and says the district will take inventory to see what needs to be replaced.