FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews from Fayetteville and Farmington Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials reported Heavy heat, fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home as well as minor damage to the neighboring homes.

Fayetteville FD said that, “no injuries to civilians or Fayetteville Firefighters were reported, and all units returned to service when they became available.”