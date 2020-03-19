Fire departments warn of mixing chemicals

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — While hygiene is top of mind, there are some chemicals that should never be mixed.

The Little Flock Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page.

Bleach and vinegar create chlorine gas, which can cause breathing problems, burning and watery eyes.

Bleach and ammonia produces a toxic gas called chloramine that can cause shortness of breath and chest pains.

Bleach mixed with rubbing alcohol makes the highly toxic chemical, chloroform.

When mixing hydrogen peroxide and vinegar, you create a highly corrosive acid.

Fire departments say it’s best to buy premade cleaners rather than mixing your own.