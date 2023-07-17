BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five Bentonville businesses were destroyed in a fire.

It started early Sunday morning in the attic of the South Walton Plaza, leaving it without a roof, certain windows and covered in debris. For these reasons, the Bentonville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations, Kevin Boydston, said this building is likely a total loss.

Boydston said the fire started in the strip mall’s attic, then quickly spread. He said it took around 30 firefighters from Bentonville and Centerton and 45 minutes to put it out.

“All of the businesses are going to be suffering water and smoke damage,” said Boydston. “Not all of them will have fire damage, but it took a tremendous amount of water to bring this fire under control, due to the fire load.”

Over the last 24 hours, he said they’ve been treating small spot fires, while the Fire Marshal Division investigates the fire’s cause. Then, the insurance companies will calculate the damage totals.

The owner of Quintessential Salon and Spa, one of the building’s tenants, is Marisa Shaw. On Monday, she brought her nail tech of nine years, Dorothy Whitten, along with her to look at what’s left after the fire destroyed her business.

While walking through ash and dodging shards of glass on the ground, Shaw and Whitten were tallying up all that’s been lost. In just nail polish and dip powders alone, Whitten said she’s out $6,000.

“It takes a long time to collect all the things we need over the years, so it’s just very daunting right now,” said Shaw.

With the building that once housed their small business a loss, they said their losing a lot more than what was destroyed.

For example, both Shaw and Whitten are moms who said their daughters grew up in the salon. Looking back on those memories and thinking about how they’ll have to find other ways to help support their families have been hard, according to Shaw and Whitten.

“If we’re not working, we’re not making money, so it’s absolutely devastating not only to lose the building, but our income,” said Shaw.

The Quintessential Salon and Spa workers said they’ve been overwhelmed with people and other local businesses reaching out to help with donations and prayers. You can help support them by finding donation links on their Facebook Page and entering in a local business in Rogers’ a raffle.

Boydston said it could take two to four weeks to determine what caused the fire.