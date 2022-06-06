ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire destroys a home near Beaver Lake on June 6 at the 15600 block of Putman Road in Rogers.

Jim Cartwright, who lives in the neighborhood, says he’s thankful the fire didn’t spread to nearby homes.

“Most of the homes are far enough apart, and there’s a lot of trees in between,” Cartwright said. “So, you have a little bit of a buffer zone. The fact that the wind died down, and I know it was gusty this morning, and there was no wind when the fire was at its peak.”

The Rogers Fire Department helped the Beaver Lake Fire Department put out the fire.