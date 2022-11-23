ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — As Thanksgiving approaches quickly, El Dorado, Ark., Fire Department Chief Chad Mosby is urging people to take the right steps to stay safe in the kitchen and outdoors. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires to occur.

More than three times as many home fires are reported on Thanksgiving versus the average day. Mosby says, “There’s a lot going on. People are cooking for family, big meals, and sometimes they get distracted.”

The chief goes on to say that the most important thing to remember on Thanksgiving Day is to pay attention to what is happening in the kitchen and not overextend oneself.

Lori Arnold, executive director of American Red Cross serving Greater Arkansas, says, “Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”

As Thanksgiving Day is busy and full of family friends, remember to apply these fire safety tips to help protect your loved ones and those around you.