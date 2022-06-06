GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several weeks ago, the Gravette Fire Department put out a call to secure donations of non-working vehicles to use for training purposes.

That class took place on June 4, with students from fire departments across northwest Arkansas attending the Firefighter 1 & 2 course taught by instructor Lt. Brad Harris. According to a press release, students began “with a good warm-up of exercises” before spending the rest of the day learning and practicing auto extrication techniques.

According to Gravette Fire Chief David Orr, having actual vehicles to practice these skills on provides a learning experience “far greater than one obtained through a standard PowerPoint” and equips students with “lifesaving skills.” D&C Wrecker and BMS Auto coordinated transportation of the donated vehicles and staged them into realistic scenarios for the department.

R&R Solutions also donated a running vehicle which allowed the department to simulate realistic damage to the vehicles.