FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Firework injuries are up in the United States 25% over the past 15 years, according to a study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said there are some safety tips you’ll want to keep in mind if you’re setting off your fireworks for July 4th.

“Three types of injuries obviously projectile when somebody gets shot with a missile or a bottle rocket, the other is hearing loss from something that’s very loud that detonates too quickly, but one of the things that I think parents don’t understand, the third is burns,” Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson said sparklers can be especially dangerous for kids, so he encourages people to keep a close eye on their children.

“These are actually metallic burning rods at 2,000 degrees,” Thompson said. “They cause half of the injuries in kids less than five, most of those second and third-degree burns.”

Dr. Thompson encourages people to use both eye and hand protection if setting off their fireworks.