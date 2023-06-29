SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, firework injuries alone have increased by 25% over the last 15 years.

Though it might seem simple, remembering to wear safety goggles and reading the instructions are two ways to avoid fireworks injuries.

Ashlei Bockover at Jake’s Fireworks in Springdale, warns firework packages can be deceiving and may require you to search for the correct fuse to light or you to remove certain parts of the casing.

In the single week they’re open, Bockover said she’s constantly restocking the shelves, while stressing the possible dangers of the July 4 activity to customers. She said it’s important not to use fireworks while under the influence or on city-owned property.

Bockover also wants you to pick an area that’s open, and to keep lots of water nearby.

“My main rule with kids is don’t make them do it,” said Bockover. “If they don’t like the loud noises and they don’t want to hold the punk to light the fuse, don’t make them. Just let them watch and enjoy that and get them used to it. Then eventually they’ll be comfortable enough to do it.”

Another thing to keep in mind when browsing the fireworks stores’ bins, you can’t set off bottle rockets in most Northwest Arkansas cities.

When out shopping, make sure you ask questions to find the right firecrackers for people in each age range.