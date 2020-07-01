Firework sales boom during COVID-19 crisis

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With cities across the nation canceling firework shows this Independence Day, firework sales are booming as more families opt to just buy their own.

This year is on track to be one of the busiest years for firework sales in the nation due to the fourth being on Saturday and COVID-19.

Robert Carter, owner of A to Z Fireworks, said it is getting hard to find fireworks because wholesale suppliers are starting to run low.

“If you’re waiting for the 3rd or 4th to shop, there’s a really good chance you’re not going to exactly what you’re looking for. We’ll still have product, we don’t ever sell out of product, or we never had before,” Carter said.

He said if you are planning to buy fireworks the sooner the better.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers