Firework sales boom during COVID-19 crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With cities across the nation canceling firework shows this Independence Day, firework sales are booming as more families opt to just buy their own.

This year is on track to be one of the busiest years for firework sales in the nation due to the fourth being on Saturday and COVID-19.

Robert Carter, owner of A to Z Fireworks, said it is getting hard to find fireworks because wholesale suppliers are starting to run low.

“If you’re waiting for the 3rd or 4th to shop, there’s a really good chance you’re not going to exactly what you’re looking for. We’ll still have product, we don’t ever sell out of product, or we never had before,” Carter said.

He said if you are planning to buy fireworks the sooner the better.