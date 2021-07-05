Fireworks tent sees jump in sales compared to previous year

James Pratt, head cashier at Phantom Fireworks puts fireworks back into a shopping cart after ringing out John Chandler, from Massachusetts, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Hinsdale, N.H. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Jefrey Craig and his son run Jake’s fireworks tent in the Harps parking lot on Garland avenue here in Fayetteville, and when it comes to firework sales, he said it was the best year he ever had.

Craig said in an average year, his sales are in the neighborhood of $24,000, but this year he and his son brought in $42,000.

Craig said most fireworks are made in China, and when the pandemic hit, it impacted exporting and production.

But he said the company that provides him fireworks did have enough inventory to ride out the shortage.

He partly credits this year’s sales success to people wanting to get back out and celebrate after not being able to last year.

“Our numbers are usually from the 1st to the 4th, and you gradually grow, we didn’t gradually do nothing it was just big big big, and it was like crazy,” said Craig.

Craig said large fireworks like mortars were the most popular. He said they run the same tent every year, so you’ll be able to catch him again in 2022.