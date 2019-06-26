Fireworks Spectacular at Walmart AMP for Fourth of July

The Walmart AMP will be hosting a Fireworks Spectacular on the fourth of July.

Northwest Arkansas’ only patriotic celebration featuring a full symphony orchestra, fireworks and a family fun festival at the Walmart AMP. Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute is supported by Walmart/Sam’s Club.

Celebrate the holiday with the whole family starting with balloon artists, face painters, airbrush portrait artists, superhero pictures, lawn games and a s’mores station. Family fun festival activities will take place from 5-8 pm in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show will be at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $3 to $35 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

You can also purchase tickets on the WAC Tickets app. Ticket prices will increase by $2 at the gate on July 4.