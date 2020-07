The name Arkansas football fans need to know

DEWITT, Ark. — Imagine this. The dream your whole life has been to be a college football player. You have zero Division-I offers at the end of your sophomore year. One month later in July, you have a dozen — Including the home state team Arkansas Razorbacks.

That’s the story tight end Tax Courtney is living right now.

Nick Walters visits with the 6’6″ DeWitt tight end to hear how his recruitment took a jump, his mindset towards recruitment, and more.