SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Police Department held Operation Sock Drive #413 today in honor of Officer Stephen Carr.

With the help of Sam’s Club, over 1800 pairs of socks were donated.

The sock drive is inspired by Officer Stephen Carr who gave his own socks to a person in need.

Officials say the socks will be distributed throughout the force so officers around the area can provide help to those in need.

Sam’s Club is doing this at many police departments across the region.