ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Arkansan has contracted salmonella after an outbreak in pre-cut cantaloupes, according to the Center for Disease Control’s December 7 food safety alert update.

Health officials first warned consumers about the outbreak on November 17. 230 total illnesses, 96 hospitalizations, and three deaths have been reported in the outbreak.

The CDC’s map of affected states shows states surrounding Arkansas have had higher numbers than the Natural State with Texas reporting 16 cases, Missouri with 14, Tennesee with five, and Oklahoma with three.

The list of recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupes from the CDC does not mention fruit that was distributed to Arkansas, but fresh-cut cantaloupe from the brand Vinyard was distributed to Oklahoma.

