FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first baby born at Washington Regional in 2021 is a boy.

Weighing 7 pounds, 10 oz., Bentley Ahmad Beatty-Mack was born at 3:08 a.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from the hospital.

Bentley was born to parents Brian and Tremayne of Fayetteville. He was welcomed by sibling Brayden, Bailee, and Bryson.