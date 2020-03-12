First coronavirus related death reported in Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – A member of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force has confirmed that the state of Georgia has its first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Among 31 positive cases, this is the first death recorded.

The victim was a 67-year-old man, hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7th. The victim also reportedly had other underlying medical conditions.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” said Governor Kemp. “I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”

This is a developing story…

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: