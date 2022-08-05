BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As students savor the final days of summer break, Downtown Bentonville, Inc. held a community party for families to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

As part of the First Friday monthly festival series, this one was centered around the start of school, which included booths offering games, crafts, and science experiments for all ages.

“This is one of our favorite events that we do each month. We usually have around 7-to-9,000 people on the square when we’re at our peak attendance for First Fridays,” said Dana Schlagenhaft, communications director for Downtown Bentonville, Inc.

The next First Friday will be on September 2 and is centered around the arts community.