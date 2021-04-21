First Friday set to return to Downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After being shut down for all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Friday gatherings are set to return to Downtown Bentonville this May.

The monthly community block party will kick off its 2021 season on May 7 with a “scaled-down footprint” and limited vendor participation, according to a release from the nonprofit Downtown Bentonville Inc. on Wednesday.

The organization hopes to execute a full-scale First Friday in June.

“We are encouraged to see COVID-19 cases declining in Arkansas and vaccines actively available to all community members,” said Andrew Heath, executive director of Downtown Bentonville, Inc. “Our community spirit stayed strong throughout this tough year, and now it’s finally time to safely gather as a community once again.”

The monthly gathering features live music, food, family-friendly activities, and local vendors.

The last First Friday was held in November 2019.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines, according to the release. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the event.

First Fridays will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.