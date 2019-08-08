First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Medical marijuana is now being sold in Northwest Arkansas, with the first dispensary opening Wednesday at noon in Bentonville.

Local patients had to go without the drug or drive hours to other dispensaries before today.

“I’m here for medical marijuana. I’m a disabled vet, and it’s a blessing,” said Scott Miller. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Scott Miller was the first person in line this morning to get his long-awaited medicine from the ReLeaf Center.

“They’re giving us senior and veteran discounts in here so that’s gonna help,” he said.

With the ReLeaf Center opening in Bentonville, local patients no longer have to drive more than three hours to Hot Springs to get their green.

“It saves me a lot of time I can tell you that,” medical marijuana card holder Jon Nelson said.

Miller said,”I only live four, five miles down the road from here so this is convenient to me.”

Tuesday night the dispensary rolled out its menu.

That includes several strands of marijuana, a variety of edibles and cartridges.

Items Nelson said are vital to his health.

“It’s just to help with a lot of my conditions because I’m epileptic. Doctors can’t do anything for me so, you know, I’ve been battling that,” he said.

The ReLeaf Center received approval from the Medical Marijuana Commission Monday, after fixing a system issue detected in the initial inspection.

It’s an approval that means the world to some Arkansans.

Nelson said, “It’s extremely important to me. I mean, it’s a life changer.”

If you missed Wednesday’s soft opening, the Releaf Center will hold a grand opening on Friday.