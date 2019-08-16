First move-in day for UA freshmen features new signage, parking passes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thursday marked the first day for incoming University of Arkansas freshmen to move into dorms.

New color-coded signage and mailed parking passes were implemented to make the process easier for parents and students alike.

More than 800 freshmen moved in Thursday, and Florence Johnson, the assistant vice chancellor for University Housing, said UA management expects around 5,700 to move in by the time the process ends Monday.

“We set out goals based on the errors of last year, and the main thing was the signage,” Johnson said. “We’ve just gotten real good feedback from the field about the parking passes.”

Johnson said around 3,000 people will move in Saturday, which is expected to be the busiest of the move-in days. Students will have about a week to get acclimated with the campus before classes start for the fall semester.